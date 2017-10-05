TEMO MUNIZ: Ironically, Donald Trump Might be President Who Saves GOP when it Comes to Hispanic Communities

“The Democratic Party had eight years to do something, and never did. We could make the argument to Hispanic communities that it was Donald Trump that actually forced (DACA reform) legislation.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “I tell everybody that Trump might be, ironically, the president who saves the GOP when it comes to the Hispanic community,” said Artemio Muniz of Houston, the chairman of the Federation of Hispanic Republicans who is meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan (center right,) Trump Administration Officials, and other Republican leaders in Washington, D.C. this week.

“He’s going to save the GOP, because the GOP itself has not been able to do anything and we could make the argument to Hispanic communities that it was Donald Trump that actually forced legislation. The Democratic Party had eight years to do something, and never did,” Muniz said.

Last month, just before being sued by close to a dozen State Attorneys Generals, the Trump Administration announced it was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, and would give the Republican-controlled Congress a 6-month window to take action on the Obama-era Executive Order.

That gives the Republicans and Congress the incentive, and opportunity, to act to protect DACA recipients, known as “Dreamers.”

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is a particularly important issue within the Hispanic community, and to the program’s 700,000-odd participants. Beneficiaries tend to be overwhelmingly from mixed-status families, meaning some members may be residing in the U.S. legally, while others are not.

A legislative fix under a Republican administration, therefore, might help advance GOP efforts to appeal to Hispanic voters.

While Republicans & Democrats have both attempted to register and turn out Hispanic voters during previous election cycles, Republicans now appear to have the vehicle to appeal to Hispanic Voters — under President Donald Trump’s urging — by passing legislation granting legal status to DACA recipients, which shields undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

Muniz, along with other Hispanic Republican leaders, met with GOP lawmakers on Wednesday, encouraging them to pass legislation codifying DACA protections.

“If we don’t codify it, we’ll be in serious danger as a party,” Muniz said.