Cong. Ratcliffe: Combating Crime, Syria & SCOTUS

Congressman John Ratcliffe

There have certainly been a lot of consequential headlines circulating this week, and I wanted to take a quick moment to review a few key happenings that impact you as an American and as a resident of Texas’ 4th District.

Decisive Action against a Destabilizing Dictatorship

This past week, the Assad regime launched a horrific attack on innocent civilians in complete defiance of international law barring the use of chemical weapons. Just days later, President Trump then called for a military strike on the airfield where this chemical attack was launched.

I firmly believe his action was an appropriate, direct and proportional response to the Assad regime’s heinous assault on innocent life. Through his decisive action, the president signaled a clear departure from the many years of failed policies that have allowed for further destabilization in the Middle East.

As a Member of Congress, I will stay actively engaged as we move forward with the Trump administration in addressing any further involvement in Syria.

Cracking Down on Child Exploitation

Also this past week, the House Judiciary Committee advanced my bill to protect children from child exploitation. My bill, the Strengthening Children’s Safety Act of 2017, aims to close two loopholes in current federal law that allow child sex offenders to evade proper punishment for their crimes against children.

As a former federal prosecutor, I will always remember the explicit images I was forced to view from an evidentiary standpoint as the most disturbing and difficult part of my job.

I’m glad I’ve been able to continue my efforts to strengthen children’s safety as a Member of Congress through my work on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations under Rep. Trey Gowdy’s excellent leadership.

Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Confirmation to the Supreme Court

Additionally, the Senate confirmed President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court this past week, Judge Neil Gorsuch. As I said when he was first nominated, Neil Gorsuch’s impressive range of professional experience is defined by his unwavering commitment to defending our Constitution.

In his more than a decade of service as a federal judge, his acclaimed fairness and impartiality exhibited why his appointment to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit was unopposed. I’m extremely confident in Gorsuch’s ability to sustain his dedication to full impartiality in the highest court in the land, and I’m looking forward to his service to our country in this important role.