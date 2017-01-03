Suggestions For Liberals in 2017

By Susan Stamper Brown

Because the Democrat Party continues to implode, I thought it would be helpful to write my third annual “Suggestions for Liberals” column. So here goes:

Understand that political correctness and despotism go hand-in-hand. The First Amendment makes America a politically-incorrect zone, so deal with it. That means everyone gets to voice their opinion, not just those with whom you happen to agree. Political correctness is just another word for control. As Voltaire said, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Hale-and-hearty debate helps make America great, so try joining the conversation. After all, a conversation only works if it’s more than just you-sided.

Use a dictionary. Dictionaries are cheap. Look up the difference between racism and prejudice. You’ll quickly come to understand that everyone is prejudiced…biased…predisposed in one way or another. Some people prefer city life and designer clothes while others, small towns and Carhartt jeans. In the same way, a person’s life experiences might motivate him to cross the street if he sees a light-skinned person on a dark night or maybe a dark-skinned person in the daylight if either is wearing sagging pants and angled baseball caps. That’s prejudice.

Conversely, racism is when someone believes their race is superior to others. Racism is abhorrent. It’s also rare. What’s not rare, however, is how often liberals hurl accusations of racism to silence their opposition.

Practice tolerance…really. It would be wise to forgo labeling Republicans as “intolerant” until you deal with your own intolerance. Remember the black church burning in Mississippi that had “Vote Trump” spray painted on it? WJTV12 reports that a black member of the congregation did it, not the white Trump supporter leftists conjured in their heads. And Mlive.com reports the Muslim University of Michigan student who said a man threatened to light her on fire if she didn’t remove her hijab was lying and ABC7 reports the swastikas and KKK graffiti at New York’s Nassau Community College was done by a student, Jasskirat Saini, not a skinhead.

Support police. The Thin Blue Line is under attack and in large part, it’s your party’s fault. As the executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, William Johnson, said after the execution of five Dallas cops last July: The Obama administration’s “continued appeasement at the federal level with the Department of Justice, their appeasement of violent criminals, their refusal to condemn movements like Black Lives Matter…all the while blaming police for the problems in this country has led directly to the climate that has made Dallas possible.”

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reports that in 2016 “law enforcement fatalities nationwide rose to their highest level in five years.” Of 135 officers killed, 64 deaths were firearms-related and of the 64, 21 were killed ambush-style. Deplorable.

Understand Jesus was not a Democrat Jesus wasn’t into politics, but if he was, he wouldn’t be a Democrat. Here’s why: Jesus wouldn’t be an environmentalist because that would break his First Commandment. And Hollywood idol worship would break his second. The Third Commandment would’ve stopped him from booing at the DNC Convention. And being pro-choice would break the sixth. You get my point. Implying that Jesus was a liberal is what happens when you contort the Bible to fit your politics rather than form your politics based on Biblical values.

Continue embracing Progressivism. The Democratic Party is riding Clark Griswold’s super-slick saucer on a lightning-quick slide toward irrelevance thanks to Progressivism which overtook the party. Besides losing the 2016 presidential election, since 2008, Democrats have lost 35.7 percent of governorships,10.2 percent of Senate seats, 19.3 percent of House seats and 20.3 percent of state legislatures reports Washington Post’s Philip Bump. The way I see it, your loss is America’s gain, so above all, continue what you’re doing.

Sure hope this helps.