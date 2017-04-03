STRAUS: House to Vote on State Budget This Week

“The Year’s Most Important Bill”

By Speaker Joe Straus

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the House is scheduled to vote on a state budget for the next two years. I am proud of the House Appropriations Committee, which has spent many weeks working on our budget proposal, and I would like to give you some of the highlights of the committee’s good work.

Writing a budget this year hasn’t been easy.

The Texas economy has slowed, but our population growth has not, making it especially important that we spend each taxpayer dollar wisely. The budget that our Appropriations Committee approved is a balanced plan that reduces overall state spending by more than $1 billion. It does not raise taxes.

Under this plan, Texas continues to live within its means.

But there is more to prudent budgeting than just reducing spending. This budget supports priorities that are very important to the House, including:

Public Education: The total enrollment of Texas public schools is projected to grow by 165,000 students over the next two years, and our budget includes funding to pay for that growth. It also provides an additional $1.5 billion to help public schools educate their students. By putting more state resources into education, we can begin to reduce the pressure on local school property taxes.

Child Protection: The state’s Child Protective Services agency has been plagued by high employee turnover, which forces heavy caseloads onto the people who are supposed to protect children from abuse. This budget provides funding to hire hundreds of additional caseworkers so that we can reduce turnover and make caseloads more manageable.The budget also strengthens the foster care system so that there will be more homes for children who are removed from dangerous situations.

Mental Health: Bexar County has been a national leader in its innovative approach to treating mental health conditions, and we are working to replicate many of those successes on the state level. Our budget provides more resources for local mental health initiatives and jail-diversion efforts, as well as funding for badly needed repairs at state mental health facilities.

In order to avoid higher taxes and prevent spending reductions that could undermine our priorities, the House is proposing withdrawing a relatively small percentage from the Economic Stabilization Fund, which is projected to reach nearly $12 billion by the end of the upcoming budget cycle. This would leave more than $9 billion in the Fund, a historically high amount. Legislators have withdrawn money from this Fund seven times since its inception, and this is an appropriate and time-tested way to meet the state’s obligations during an economic slowdown.

The Texas Senate has already approved its budget plan. Once we approve ours in the House, representatives from the two bodies will work on a final version that we can send to the Governor for approval.

As the process continues, I look forward to hearing your thoughts about the best ways to meet the needs of our growing state.

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in February 2005. In addition to serving as Speaker, he representsTexas House District 121, which includes the Bexar County communities of Alamo Heights, Olmos Park, Terrell Hills, and northeast San Antonio.