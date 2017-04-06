Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee: Regarding the Syria Situation

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations released the following statement today regarding the situation in Syria:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims killed or injured by the horrific and unjustifiable use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime against an unarmed civilian population. This attack claimed the lives of at least 70 people including many women and small children.

“But despite the horrific images of the graphic injuries, the Russian Government continues to support the Assad regime.

“Therefore, the international community joined by the United States, should act expeditiously to provide humanitarian assistance and relief, including doctors and medical supplies to ameliorate the suffering of the victims. And it is beyond time that Russia bring Syria to the peace table to resolve the crisis and end the killing of women and children.”