Statement by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on the Filing of SB 1- General Appropriations Act

“I know I speak for the people of Texas in thanking Chairman Nelson for her hard work in drafting this budget. . . “

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the filing of Senate Bill 1, General Appropriations Act:

“I am proud to reappoint Senate Finance Chairman Jane Nelson and I congratulate her on the filing of Senate Bill 1. This budget is well within the available revenue and upholds our commitment to continue to live within our means and not spend more than the growth of our population times inflation. “SB 1 fully funds the estimated 80,000 students per year in population growth and leaves aside money for emergency appropriations including the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). It maintains $800 million for border security, which will allow for an additional 250 troopers by the end of the 2018-19 biennium and the $5 billion increase in transportation funding authorized last session by Proposition 7. SB 1 also improves the transparency of state government by providing more program-level information. “I know I speak for the people of Texas in thanking Chairman Nelson for her hard work in drafting this budget and the continued efforts she and the Senate Finance Committee will put forward as we begin the budget process.”