Christi Craddick: On Railroad Commission’s Readiness, Response to Hurricane Harvey

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Please see Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick’s statement below regarding the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) efforts during Hurricane Harvey:

“Railroad Commission personnel continue to staff the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s State Operations Center (SOC) to assist Texas leaders with response to Hurricane Harvey,” Chairman Craddick said.

“RRC district offices in Corpus Christi and San Antonio are open and assisting the public and energy operators with their needs during this disaster. The Railroad Commission’s Houston office remains closed for the safety of our staff.

“The RRC urges anyone with information on an oil spill or release to contact our 24-hour, toll free emergency hotline at 1-844-773-0305. We will dispatch RRC inspectors to reported incidents as soon as is safe to do so. As a reminder, oil and gas operators are required to report to the RRC any spills into water.

“Protecting public safety and the environment in Texas is always our top priority, and I’m extremely proud of the commitment to our mission RRC staff are showing during this critical time,” Chairman Craddick said.