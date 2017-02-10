State Sen. Buckingham: SB4 Anti-Sanctuary Cities Bill Has Passed the Texas Senate

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Senate took a significant step toward protecting the safety of all Texans by passing Senate Bill 4, which upholds the rule of law and bans sanctuary policies in Texas.

“I am a co-author of this important legislation, which was named an emergency item by Governor Greg Abbott. Senate Bill 4 includes both civil and criminal penalties for governmental entities that adopt sanctuary policies, and establishing state law requiring federal immigration detainers to be honored is an extremely important part of this bill.

“I am not only the first Republican Senator ever elected to the Senate who lives in Travis County, but I am also a doctor and a concerned citizen of Senate District 24. I believe in a safe Travis County and a safe Texas, and actions recently taken by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office have endangered our community and our state.

“Hundreds of illegal immigrants subject to detainers were released in the last week since the new sanctuary policy was adopted by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, and I am proud the Senate has acted quickly in response.

“We are a nation of laws, not of men, and we must return to the rule of law. We must also eliminate lures such as sanctuary policies that encourage illegal immigration.

“If someone here illegally is arrested, jailed and determined to be a threat to public safety in Texas and a federal detainer is issued, a sheriff must keep them locked up until federal immigration officials come and take them away.

“Senate Bill 4 sends a clear message to not only the sheriff of Travis County but to sheriffs in all Texas counties: We expect you to follow federal detainers, and if you do not, you will be in violation of state law, and with that come significant consequences. Following appropriate due process, should you be found guilty of violating this law, you will be subject to removal from office.”

