State Rep. Workman: Prevent Local Police from Undercutting Immigration Enforcement with ‘Sanctuary Cities’

Purposefully hindering cooperation with Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE)

By State Rep. Paul Workman

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — Several governmental entities in Texas, including Travis County, have adopted or intend to adopt “Sanctuary City” policies that purposefully hinder or prohibit local law enforcement cooperation with the U.S. Department of Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as prohibit officers from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.

The Texas Legislature is working on legislation that would prevent local policies from undercutting the enforcement of immigration law made at the federal and state level. We are working to address this issue by:

• Prohibiting Municipalities, Counties, Special Districts, Local Entity Employees, and District Attorneys from adopting rules, orders, ordinances or policies that prohibit or discourage the enforcement of State & Federal Immigration Laws.

• Requiring local entities to cooperate with federal Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding criminal illegal aliens.

• Ensuring that law enforcement agencies must notify the magistrate or judge if the federal government has identified a person as an undocumented alien or if a federal detainer request has been issued.

• Denying State Grant Funds or issuing a monetary penalty to local entities that are found to be in violation of the law.

Now that House committee assignments have been announced, the work here at the Capitol can begin in earnest. The House Appropriations Committee is already diving deep into the budget writing process, and the other committees are holding organizational hearings.

I expect things to start moving much quicker now that we are beyond the 60th day of session, which is the first day the Legislature can consider non-emergency legislation and the last day for new bills to be filed.

I continue to be impressed by the many people who write in or call my office to share their opinion on various issues. Your input is truly invaluable to me as your representative, and I encourage you to contact me on issues that matter most to you.

SH 45 SW Update

The overall project is 9% complete, with 100% of the clearing and final mulching finished. Foundation work is underway at the Bear Creek Bridge, and the grading operation has begun from FM 1626 to Bliss Spillar.

In the next three to six months, expect construction of the interchange at Mopac to begin, as well as the construction of the temporary bridge at Bear Creak. Work should also begin on the underground utilities during this time frame, as well as the excavation of the ponds on the Green Space One Segment.

CASA Volunteers

Thanks to the CASA volunteers who recently stopped by the Capitol. These advocates truly are life savers for some of our state’s most vulnerable children.



Texas CASA is part of a national volunteer movement that began in 1977 when a judge in Seattle decided he needed to know more about the children whose lives were in his hands. He started using community volunteers – regular citizens – as a “voice in court” for abused and neglected children.

These Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) provided him with the detailed information he needed to safeguard the children’s best interests, and ensure that they were placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. The program was so successful that it was copied around the nation.

Texas Legislature Online

Texas Legislature Online (TLO) allows you to stay up to date with legislation at the Capitol. You can use TLO to search for bills on subjects that are important to you, learn when bills are scheduled to be heard in committee, and to follow bills as they move throughout the process.

Capitol Office Contact Information

We have recently moved into a new office at the Capitol. Our updated contact information is provided below. Please note that political or campaign-related correspondence should not be addressed to my official office at the Capitol.

Suite E1.304, Texas State Capitol

P.O. Box 2910, Austin, Texas, 78768

(512) 463-0652

District47.Workman@House.Texas.Gov