State Rep. Workman: 4,251 Bills Filed in Texas House of Representatives

House Ethics Reform Package aims to protect Public Trust

By State Rep. Paul Workman

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — Friday was the deadline for legislators to file new bills for the 2017 Legislative Session, with the exception of “local” bills that only affect a specific jurisdiction within the state. This session:

4,251 bills have been filed in the Texas House of Representatives

2,235 bills have been filed in the Texas Senate

for a total of 6,486 bills filed

This number does not include Joint Resolutions, Concurrent Resolutions, or simple Resolutions.

From this point forward, we can expect both chambers to drastically increase the number of proposals being considered. For more information on bills that are moving through the legislative process, please see the information below on accessing Texas Legislature Online.

Operating Drones Over Critical infrastructure Facilities: House Bill 638 in Committee

Last week, the House Committee on Corrections heard HB 638, y bill relating to the prosecution of the offense of operation of unmanned aircraft over correctional facility or critical infrastructure facility. This was my first bill of the session to have its committee hearing.

Currently, it is illegal to operate a drone over a critical infrastructure facility, such as an oil refinery, a dam, or a water treatment facility without proper authorization. Because drones could be used to capture images of correctional facilities or to drop contraband inside the perimeter of a correctional facility, my bill would add correctional facilities to the list of critical infrastructure facilities where drones cannot be flown without authorization.

Ethics Reform

Our democracy is founded on the belief that public servants are elected by the people to serve as their voice in government, and to represent their interests. The House ethics reform package aims to protect and restore the public’s trust and confidence in our elected bodies.

The proposed ethics reform legislation is intended to build public trust and confidence in our elected leaders and public institutions. Broadly, the bill establishes needed punishments for abuse of office, shines a brighter light on lobbyist spending and public officials’ contracts with governmental entities, and cements a firm wall between elective office and lobbying.

House Bill 500

• Protects the public’s trust in our state and local governments by prohibiting a public retirement system from paying a full retirement annuity to an elected official convicted and imprisoned for an abuse of office. Elected officials that violate the public trust should not be allowed to receive full public compensation in the form of a pension while serving time.

• The bill also provides a clear line for future reference: once a legislator or state officer is convicted of a felony, they are removed from office on the day that conviction becomes final.

House Bill 501

• Expands transparency and disclosure requirements for state ethics reporting by requiring elected officials to disclose contracts with governmental entities, including bond counsel services, and legal referral fees.

• Broadly, HB 501 proposes three disclosure reforms. First, the bill requires that elected officers and candidates disclose contracts for goods or services between themselves, or their spouse or dependent child, and governmental entities. Second, HB 501 requires legislators that offer bond counsel services to public issuers, such as water districts or cities, to disclose specific information regarding each issuance. Lastly, the bill requires state officers that are attorneys to report specific information regarding legal referrals, including the date the referral is made, the style of the case referred, and the referral fee paid.

House Bill 502

• Shines a brighter light on lobbyist spending on elected officials. HB 502 proposes three key reforms regarding lobbyists’ disclosure requirements.

• HB 502 lowers the reporting threshold for lobbyist spending on transportation, lodging, food and drink, or entertainment for a member of the legislative or executive branch from 60 to 30 percent of the legislative per diem.  Ends the practice of “ticket splitting.”

• The bill expands the reporting requirements for lobbyist spending on transportation, lodging, food and drink, or entertainment to include those amounts spent on the immediate family of a member of the legislative or executive branch.

House Bill 503

• Prohibits a person who is a registered state or federal lobbyist, or required to be registered, from running for office and prohibits elected officials from lobbying.

• Does not preclude a person who is no longer a registered lobbyist from seeking elected office.

House Bill 504

• Prohibits former legislators from lobbying for a minimum of two years following their retirement from legislative office.

House Bill 505

• Prohibits the use of campaigns funds by a former officeholder that has registered as a lobbyist for two years following their retirement from office. This change establishes a two-year cooling off period before former elected officials can use their campaign funds for lobbying purposes.

Texas Legislature Online

Texas Legislature Online (TLO) allows you to stay up to date with legislation at the Capitol. You can use TLO to search for bills on subjects that are important to you, learn when bills are scheduled to be heard in committee, and to follow bills as they move throughout the process.

State Rep. Paul Workman represents Texas House District 47, which includes most of western Travis County and portions of southern Travis County. Workman serves as a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and the Committee on Business & Industry.