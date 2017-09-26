State Rep. Tony Dale: “The debt owed to our Gold Star Families can never be repaid.”

“The cutout represents the memory of a loved one who isn’t here anymore, who never got to come home…”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “When someone joins the military, the entire family serves,” said state Representative Tony Dale Saturday morning during the dedication ceremony of the Gold Star Families Monument in Cedar Park, Texas’ Veterans Memorial Park. “The debt owed to our Gold Star Families can never be repaid.”

Rep. Dale, who along with his wife Mary and the local American Legion Post 911 oversaw the funding and construction of the memorial, along with the organizers of the dedication, say it is the first monument of it’s kind in the state dedicated to families who have lost a loved one in the Military Services.

“It is my sincere hope that this monument serves as an expression of our gratitude to these families. Just as we shall never forget those lost in service, we must also not forget their family members,” said Rep. Dale.

The Saturday morning dedication was attended by U.S. Congressman John Carter, Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner, State Rep. Paul Workman, Cedar Park Mayor Matt Powell, and other distinguished guests.

Special guest speaker for the dedication was WW II Veteran, and Medal of Honor Recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams (far right, with Rep. Dale and the memorial.)

Williams said “the cutout represents the memory of a loved one who isn’t here anymore, who never got to come home and enjoy life as we all do.”

Eric Oligschlaeger, who lost his son in the Marines, said more of these memorials are needed, especially at a time when various viewpoints of the U.S. Military are so prevelent in social media and other news outlets.

Oligschlaeger said his son came home one day after overseeing a recruiting event at the University of Texas, and compared it to the negative experiences veterans endured when returning home from the Vietnam War.