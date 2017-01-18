State Rep. Tan Parker: “Texas House Republican Caucus for 85th Legislative Session is Organized & Ready”

Flower Mound Lawmaker Re-Elected Chairman, tasked to lead Republican Majority for 85th Session

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “Now that the Texas House Republican Caucus for the 85th Legislative Session is organized and ready, the real work begins. Looking ahead, I am confident the caucus will further conservative policies that cultivate our Texas values of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and personal liberty,” said State Rep. Tan Parker after he was re-elected by his Republican colleagues to serve as Chairman of the Texas House Republican Caucus for the two-year duration of the 85th Legislature.

As Chairman, Representative Parker is responsible for organizing and serving the overwhelming Republican majority in the Texas House.

“Over the past two years I have been humbled and honored to serve the Republican majority in the Texas House during the critical 84th Legislative Session. We accomplished many remarkable conservative victories,” Parker said.

“The Republican Caucus will again play a critical role this session, and I pledge to use my background in business and public service to advance our conservative Republican initiatives during the 85th Legislature.”

As stated in its bylaws, the Republican Caucus of the Texas House of Representatives is responsible for providing an array of important services to its members, including:

Supplying policy research

Hosting legislative briefings on critical issues

Supporting individual members in passing legislation that advances Republican principles, and

Developing external communication outreach strategies

As Chairman, Parker will act as the presiding officer of the caucus, serve as its official spokesperson, and undertake the responsibility of organizing the caucus and appointing various caucus officers.

Entering his 6th term in the Texas Legislature, Rep. Parker said he will focusing his efforts on:

Promoting fiscally responsible government spending

Foster Care System Reform

Transportation investments

Border Security

Mental Health Issues

Property Tax Reform, and

Providing a vibrant education system

As the State Representative for House District 63, Parker represents both rural and urban parts of Denton County, which encompasses the cities of Flower Mound, Argyle, Lantana, Dish, Ponder, Justin, Northlake, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Bartonville, Trophy Club, Roanoke and portions of Lewisville, Fort Worth,

Highland Village, Westlake, and Southlake.

Parker will also continue his work in advocacy for the protection of children, and has previously been recognized for his legislative successes related to abuse prevention, ending teenage homelessness, and public safety.