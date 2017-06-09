State Rep. Tan Parker Now Accepting Texas Armed Services Scholarship Applications

Scholarship Recipients receive Scholarships up to $4,000 to cover Higher Education Expenses

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “There is no higher calling for our nation’s youth than to serve our country. This scholarship program provides them with an incredible opportunity to further their education, while also receiving necessary training for the purpose of succeeding in their future military endeavors,” said State Representative Tan Parker, announcing his office is accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP).

The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) is a scholarship program that affords each member of the Texas Legislature the opportunity to annually appoint a student to receive a college scholarship.

Depending on available program funding, a recipient may receive the annual scholarship for up to four years. Applicants must be dedicated to participating in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs while attending a Texas college, and meet specific eligibility criteria in order to receive an initial award.

In order to be considered for nomination, an applicant must meet two of the following four academic criteria:

Be on track to graduate, or has graduated high school with the Distinguished Achievement Program or the International Baccalaureate Program; Have a high school GPA of 3.0 or greater on a 4.0 scale; Achieve a college readiness score on the SAT (1590) or ACT (23); Be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class.

Once an applicant meets the above requirements for nomination, a scholarship recipient must be enrolled in a Texas public or private accredited institution of higher education, remain a member of an ROTC program while attending school, and graduate with a degree within 6 years while maintaining academic standards.

Additionally, the recipient must enter into an agreement requiring a four year commitment to the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, Texas State Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine, or as a commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States following graduation.

For more information on the scholarship program, or to initiate the application process, contact Representative Parker’s District Office at 972-724-8477 or email Trish Robinson at Patricia.Robinson@house.texas.gov.

Interested students may also visit www.hhloans.com to learn more details about the program.

The deadline to apply for an appointment from Representative Parker’s office is Tuesday, August 15th.

Now in his 6th term representing Texas House District 63 in the Texas Legislature, Parker serves as the Chairman of the Texas House Republican Caucus, which represents all 95 Republican House members, and also serves on the Texas Conservative Coalition‘s Board of Directors.