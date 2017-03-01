State Rep. Dan Flynn Talks Border Security, Dallas & Houston Pension Problems

“We can go and appoint blame some other day, because today, we need to solve the problem.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “We can point fingers at anybody, and there is plenty of blame to go around. But, what I’ve told the parties involved is, we can go and appoint blame some other day, because today, we need to solve the problem,” State Rep. Dan Flynn, chairman of the House Pensions Committee tells Insider’s Jim Cardle.

“The suggestion of, ‘Oh we’ll just go bankrupt’… We don’t do that in Texas. That’s what California does.

“In Texas, we solve our problems,” said Flynn.