Staff & Media Briefing on Craddick-Zaffirini Bill

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Senator Judith Zaffirini and Representative Tom Craddick have joined efforts for the 4th time to pass a statewide law to prohibit texting while driving. Senate Bill 31 and House Bill 62 are identical bills that have been filed in each chamber.

On Thursday, February 2, Craddick and Zaffirini will host victims of distracted driving and their families during a visit to the Capitol in order to meet with their state senators and house members. Additionally, Craddick and Zaffirini have organized a legislative briefing to educate other lawmakers, staff and media on the bill.

Named in memory of one of the many Texas distracted driving crash victims, the Alex Brown Memorial Act will provide a uniform statewide approach to curb this unsafe practice and will go a long way in helping educate drivers on the dangers posed by distracted driving and ultimately, save lives.

WHAT: Staff and Media Briefing on SB31 and HB62

Proposed legislation for a statewide ban on texting while driving

WHEN: Thursday, February 2, 2015 at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Capitol Extension, Room E2.036

NOTE: Families of distracted driving victims, bill supporters, and bill authors will be available for one-on-one interviews before and after the briefing.

AT&T will provide the AT&T Texting While Driving Simulator in the Capitol Extension Second Floor, North Central Gallery from 10am-4pm.

Follow the bills on Facebook at @driveouttexasdistractions

Follow the bills on Twitter @txdistractions

Follow the bills on Instagram @driveouttexasdisractions