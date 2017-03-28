SPEAKER STRAUS: House Public Ed Committee Moves Forward on School Finance Reform

Tuesday’s vote “begins to reduce pressure on Local Property Taxes”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “I want to thank Chairman Huberty and the Public Education Committee for their good and swift work on House Bill 21. This bill will improve our schools, put more resources into the classroom, reduce Robin Hood, and begin fixing our school finance system,” said Texas House Speaker Joe Straus following Tuesday’s committee vote to advance House Bill 21, a major school finance proposal that would reduce Robin Hood transfers by almost $400 million over two years, and make significant structural changes to the Texas’ school finance system.

“It also begins to reduce the pressure on local property taxes, which have been funding a greater and greater share of education.

“The House will continue to prioritize this bill, and others that improve education for more than 5 million Texas students,” said Straus, noting that reforming Texas’ school finance system is one of the Texas House’s top priorities this year.