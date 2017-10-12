Speaker Straus Forms Committee to Look At Economic Competitiveness

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas –Texas House Speaker Joe Straus on Thursday appointed a new committee to study and highlight the most effective ways for Texas to compete for jobs, investments and highly skilled workers.

Speaker Straus created the House Select Committee on Economic Competitiveness. Over the next 60 days, the committee will look at issues such as workforce readiness, infrastructure and state and local economic development tools. The committee will also study the reasons that employers give for choosing, or not choosing, to do business in a particular state.

“It’s time to reassert that Texas is fully committed to private-sector growth,” said Speaker Straus, R-San Antonio. “Our state has a stellar record of attracting and creating jobs over the years. We should be proud, but we should not be complacent. We cannot just assume that jobs are destined to come here.”

One of the goals of the committee is to highlight the principles that the Texas House believes are critical to economic growth.

“Incentive funds and tax breaks are important to economic development,” Speaker Straus said. “But there’s more to the formula. Businesses want to grow in places that have outstanding schools, colleges and universities, as well as a high quality of life for their employees. This committee will articulate principles of economic growth in Texas and show that the House is committed to competing in a global and changing economy.”

The committee will be chaired by Rep. Byron Cook. Rep. Senfronia Thompson will serve as vice chair. Also serving on the committee will be Reps. Angie Chen Button, Sarah Davis, Charlie Geren, Joe Moody and Rene Oliveira.

“The world is watching, from CEOs to the best and brightest workers,” Speaker Straus said. “They need to see that Texas welcomes them and is determined to stay at the front of the pack when it comes to economic development.”

The committee will report its findings by December 12, 2017.