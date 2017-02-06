Speaker Straus Calls for Key Election Reform

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas House Speaker Joe Straus (R-San Antonio) released the following statement Wednesday following the State of the Judiciary address by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht:

“I agree with Chief Justice Hecht that we should end straight ticket voting in judicial elections, but we shouldn’t stop there. Texas should join 40 other states and end straight-ticket voting in all elections. This change would encourage voters to learn more about individual candidates, their platforms and their qualifications. Too often, good men and women are swept out of down-ballot offices due to the political winds at the moment. It has happened in San Antonio and across Texas. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address this issue.”