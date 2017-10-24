Speaker Ryan: We’re on the Verge of Something Big

Speaker Ryan Press Office

Summary: Today at a press conference with House leaders, Speaker Ryan discussed the role the budget plays in passing historic tax reform.

Opening Statement:

“As was said, by completing this budget, that is one big step closer toward historic tax reform. Which means we are one big step closer toward a pay raise for middle-income families, for hardworking taxpayers. That is who this thing is about.

“It is about the people. You got to remember more than half the people in this country are living paycheck to paycheck. And then a lot more people are living one paycheck away from living paycheck to paycheck. That is what’s happening in this country.

“So it’s about these people who are struggling to get by. It’s about giving those families a real break on their taxes, so that you get to keep more of your money in the first place. It’s about making this system simpler and fairer, removing the hassles and the headaches, to the point you can do your taxes on a form the size of a postcard, which Steve [Scalise] just showed you. Because all that time and money that Americans spend doing their taxes? That is time and money that could be better spent on other things that are important to families.

“In addition to all of that, we are going to help workers in a big way by leveling the playing field for American businesses big and small. What that’s going to do—it’s going to help bring back jobs and capital that have gone overseas.

“So it is no surprise that we’ve already seen a number of estimates showing that this alone is going to mean more take-home pay for families. Higher wages. Bigger paychecks. Helping middle-income people isn’t just the goal of this plan—it’s the whole purpose of this plan.

“So adopting this budget is another sign of real momentum for tax reform—of getting the train on the tracks and getting this moving so we can deliver real tax relief and a healthier, stronger economy for the American people.

“I want to thank President Trump for his leadership. I want to thank him for expressing to our members just how urgent this is for the country and how needed this is for workers. As he said, we are on the verge of doing something very historic.

“We are on the verge of doing something that is going to make a big difference for so many families. And that is why we’re excited about getting this budget moving this week and moving on to tax reform.”