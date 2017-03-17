Smith Pushes Increased Accountability at VA, Protecting Veterans’ 2nd Amendment Rights

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congressman Lamar Smith voted in favor of two bills that support our nation’s veterans. Both passed and will go on to the Senate.

The first is the VA Accountability First of 2017 (H.R. 1259) reforms the Department of Veterans Affairs by giving more authority to the VA Secretary to hold employees accountable for poor performance or misconduct.

The second bill is the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act (H.R. 1181).

Rep. Smith: “The Accountability First Act allows the VA Secretary more flexibility to remove, demote or suspend employees who are engaged in bad behavior and not performing the duties our veterans need. It’s unfair to the vast majority of honest and hardworking employees at Texas VA facilities when the agency doesn’t hold bad actors accountable. “The VA also shouldn’t be allowed to determine whether a Veteran should have to give up their second amendment rights. Those who are willing to risk their lives to protect our freedoms deserve due process; a court should make that decision.”

