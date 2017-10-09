Cong. Lamar Smith: On Trump’s Immigration Reform Outline

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON – Congressman Lamar Smith (TX-21) issued the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s immigration priorities.

Congressman Smith: “I support the priorities in President Trump’s immigration reform outline. We need to know who’s coming into the country. We need to save jobs for American workers. We need to protect American taxpayers. We need to have immigrants respect our laws and we need to keep our communities safe from criminal immigrants.

“Many of the policies in the administration’s agenda have come through the House Judiciary Committee of which I am a member and former chairman. This Congress I’ve introduced the Legal Workforce Act, which saves jobs for American workers, and the Immigration in the National Interest Act, which prioritizes skills and training and ends extended-family chain migration.

“I appreciate the President promoting these policies and I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to pass needed immigration reform.”