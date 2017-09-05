Smith: Ending DACA “Overturns Last of Obama Administration’s Amnesty Agenda”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Lamar Smith (R-TX) issued the following statement today in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcement on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Rep. Smith: “Today President Trump delivered on his promise to the American people. He said he would discontinue DACA, which allows hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrations to stay in the country and gives them work permits.

“By ending the unconstitutional DACA program he has overturned the last of the Obama Administration’s amnesty agenda and returned to the rule of law. President Obama, a former Constitutional law professor, said many times that DACA was unconstitutional. Congress and the administration should strengthen our laws against illegal immigration and ensure that our immigration policies put unemployed Americans first. The U.S. labor participation rate is at a 40 year low. “President Trump is right not to continue the DACA program and to force Congress to address immigration policies, including securing the border.”