Sessions: We Must Protect American Families

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement applauding the passage of a measure to crack down on criminal illegal aliens who are affiliated with criminal gangs:

“Dangerous thugs who are criminal illegal aliens have no business on our streets and no place in our communities. However, under current law, not all gang members, like those in the transnational gang MS-13, cannot be deported unless they are convicted of an independent crime. It is completely irresponsible for us to turn a blind eye to dangerous, machete-wielding criminals who are wreaking havoc in communities across the country.

“I proudly supported this measure because I believe that we must make every effort to protect our families by lawfully removing these dangerous, illegal criminals.”