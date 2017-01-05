Sessions Votes to Stop Last Minute Regulations from the Obama Administration

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Rules Committee, today released the following statement after voting in favor of a bill to halt the implementation of high-cost or politically-driven regulations during the last days of the Obama Administration:

“As Co-Chairman of the Article 1 Task Force I am pleased that one of our first actions in this new Congress is to put a stop to any last-minute attempts from this Administration to implement costly, politically motivated regulations. For the past eight years President Obama and Democrats have saddled American small businesses and families with 2,998 regulations costing $870.3 billion. Enough is enough – we must put a stop to President Obama’s runaway regulatory agenda. This measure will give us the tools necessary to halt any final attempts of this Administration to push through their pro-regulatory agenda.”