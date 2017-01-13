Sessions Votes to Stop Arbitrary Rulemaking Process

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement in support of a measure to require the Securities and Exchange Commission to conduct enhanced economic analysis on proposed as well as existing regulations:

“Unelected federal bureaucrats should not have the authority to implement ill-conceived, unnecessary regulations without adequately understanding the potential negative impacts on hard working Americans and our economy. We have a responsibility to protect American businesses and workers from these arbitrary rules. That is why I proudly supported this critical measure to restore responsible rulemaking by holding the SEC accountable to ensure that the benefits of any proposed government rule far outweigh the costs.”

To learn more about H.R. 78, SEC Regulatory Accountability Act, click here.