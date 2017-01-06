Sessions Votes to Restore Congressional Oversight to the Rulemaking Process

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement applauding the passage of a bill that requires agencies to submit major regulations to Congress for approval:

“It is no secret that the Obama Administration has played a heavy hand in doling out thousands upon thousands of regulations that have cost American taxpayers billions of dollars. That is why we are hitting the ground running this Congress by rolling back the president’s regulatory agenda and providing American small businesses and families with the relief that they desperately need. While we still have a lot of work to do, the passage of the REINS Act lays the ground work for our regulatory overhaul that will unburden the free market from the arbitrary and unnecessary grip of federal bureaucrats.

“As an original co-sponsor of the REINS Act, I have proudly voted for it each and every time it has come to the House Floor. However, this time is different. This time, because we have a unified Republican government, this bill has a real opportunity to make it to the President’s desk and be signed into law when President-elect Trump takes his seat in the Oval Office.

“I am delighted that President-elect Trump understands the importance of this legislation and has voiced his support saying ‘I will sign the REINS Act should it reach my desk as President and more importantly I will work hard to get it passed. The REINS Act is one major step toward getting our government under control.’ It is refreshing to have a leader who shares Americans’ same pro-growth sentiments and understands the importance of cutting through unnecessary red tape that has strangled our economy and hampered job growth. I look forward to the Senate taking up this important piece of legislation so when our new president takes the oath of office later this month this can be one of his first orders of business.”

To learn more about H.R. 26, Regulations From the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act of 2017, click here.