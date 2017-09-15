Sessions Supports the Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement after supporting the passage of all 12 appropriations bills:

“Under Republican leadership in the House, we have effectively held the line on spending while responsibly funding the government. Today the House once again upheld our constitutional duty by passing all 12 spending bills. I strongly supported this package because it includes important conservative policies that override years of destructive Obama-era regulations. From cutting the EPA to below 2006 funding levels, to stopping the enforcement of the Department of Labor’s harmful and misguided Fiduciary Rule, to reining in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to putting an end to the IRS’ previous practices of targeting conservative groups, these are just a few of the ways this bill rights the many wrongs of the past eight years. Additionally, in light of the recent catastrophic hurricanes in my home state of Texas and in the south, this bill also ensures that FEMA has the resources they need to continue addressing the many needs of these devastated communities.

“I applaud Chairman Frelinghuysen and his entire team’s diligence and hard work throughout this process. I believe he produced a sound product that was bolstered by the 468 amendments that we made in order at the Rules Committee. While I understand the Senate moves at a slower pace than we do, I sincerely hope that they can move this critical package so we can implement these conservative policies and get our country back on track.”