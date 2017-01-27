Sessions Pushes Bill to Halt Taxpayer Funding for Abortion

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Rules Committee, today released the following statement regarding House passage of H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act:

“For decades Members on both sides of the aisle have supported the Hyde Amendment, a critical measure that prevents any federal funding of abortions. I firmly believe that it is morally wrong to use any hard earned taxpayer dollars to fund abortion. While the Hyde Amendment has been renewed for the past 41 years, I believe it is time for this life-saving amendment to become permanent law. I proudly voted for this important bill to reinforce my unwavering commitment to this long-held policy”.

To learn more about H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding For Abortion Act, click here.