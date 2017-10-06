Sessions on the House’s 2018 Budget: “That starts with getting our fiscal house in order.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “As a unified Republican government, we finally have a real opportunity to get our nation’s fiscal house in order. We have a responsibility to get our country back on track, and that starts with getting our fiscal house in order,” said Cong. Pete Sessions (R-TX,) Chairman of the House Committee on Rules following the passage of the House’s Budget Resolution for Fiscal Year 2018.

“While this is not an easy task, today’s resolution puts forth a responsible framework that balances the budget within 10 years – without raising taxes – by cutting spending, making necessary reforms, and growing the economy.

“Currently, our deficits are expected to reach $1.4 trillion annually within the next 10 years. Under our plan, we would turn this crippling debt into a $9 billion surplus by 2027.

“We would achieve this by tackling one of the biggest drivers of debt – wasteful spending. Since Republicans have taken control of the House we have reined in wasteful spending and under this blueprint we would cut $6.5 trillion of waster over the next 10 years.

“I proudly supported this budget resolution to restore fiscal sanity in our government, unleash the free enterprise system, and ensure our kids and grandchildren have the opportunities they need and deserve to thrive in our great nation.”