Sessions: Enough is Enough

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement applauding the passage of five measures to block implementation of specific Obama-era regulations that will devastate our economy:

“This week the House used an important legislative tool, the Congressional Review Act, to disapprove five unnecessary, harmful rules that were enforced in the waning days of the Obama Administration. These rules saddled employers with ill-conceived and costly requirements drowning them in paperwork and crippling their ability to grow and create jobs, decimated jobs in the coal industry, and restricted the constitutional rights of individuals with disabilities. \”Republicans have fought against these harmful rules for the past eight years and now we can finally exercise our Article I authority and use the Congressional Review Act to send these disapproval resolutions to the Senate in a filibuster-proof fashion. I proudly voted for each of these measures and will continue to fight to restore sanity and transparency to our regulatory system. Washington bureaucrats operating independently of Congressional direction have plagued the American people for far too long and passage of these measures today sends a clear message that enough is enough.”

