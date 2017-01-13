Sessions Applauds Passage of the Commodity End-User Relief Act

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement in response to the passage of a measure to reauthorize the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and make responsible reforms to the Commission to ensure transparency and accountability:

“Today I proudly voted to reauthorize the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to protect small businesses – especially farmers and ranchers – that have been strained by unnecessary compliance standards. By reauthorizing and responsibly reforming the CFTC we can get Washington out of the way and provide America’s small businesses with the tools they need to effectively manage the risks that they face in our current uncertain global economy. While we have a lot of work to do to unleash the free enterprise system, this is a step in the right direction to promote responsible regulations that won’t drive up costs on hard working Americans and will allow small businesses to grow and prosper.”

To learn more about H.R. 238, Commodity End-User Relief Act, click here.