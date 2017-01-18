Sessions, Carter Reintroduce Resolution Honoring Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and U.S. Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) reintroduced a resolution in the House recognizing the historical importance of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and calling on the National Museum of African American History and Culture to appropriately honor his life and work:

“The brief mention in the new National Museum of African American History and Culture of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a disservice to history. Justice Thomas’ story epitomizes the American Dream and is a reminder that in America anything is possible no matter what,” said Chairman Sessions. “His vast contributions to our great nation should be honored and celebrated, not hidden in a few words that make no mention of the depth and breadth of his accomplishments. I believe this is an important part of our nation’s history and I am pleased to have a partner in the Senate, my fellow Texan, Senator John Cornyn, who has introduced this resolution as well. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and the Smithsonian Institution to ensure Clarence Thomas receives the recognition that he deserves.”

“I am proud to reintroduce this resolution today because the Smithsonian still has not acted to properly share Justice Thomas’ remarkable story and critical contributions to our judicial system,” said Congressman Carter. “Justice Thomas’ contributions to our nation, his unique life story, and strongly held convictions should be preserved in the National Museum of African American History and Culture and this failure to do so is a disservice to his legacy and to the history of this nation. His story is too important not to share with current and future generations, and I won’t stop this fight until the Smithsonian properly recognizes this critical part of our nation’s history.”