Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Praise the Nomination of Erin Nealy Cox as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today released the following statements after President Trump announced his intention to nominate Erin Nealy Cox as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas:

“Erin Nealy Cox will be a stellar United States Attorney,” Sen. Cruz said. “She is smart, principled, and dedicated to the just enforcement of the law, and her background as a federal prosecutor, senior official at the Department of Justice, and cybersecurity expert makes her uniquely qualified to be the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Northern District of Texas. I was proud to join Senator Cornyn in recommending her for this position and urge my colleagues in the Senate to confirm her as soon as possible.” “As a former federal prosecutor and cybersecurity expert, Erin is the perfect choice to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Dallas,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I was proud to recommend Erin, and I’m confident she will serve North Texans well.”

If confirmed, Erin Nealy Cox of Texas will serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Ms. Nealy Cox is currently a Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Co in the cybersecurity and risk practice. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Sally Beauty Holdings, a large retailer on the NYSE. From 1999 to 2008, Ms. Nealy Cox served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Texas, where she prosecuted cyber crimes, white collar crimes, and general crimes. In 2004 and 2005, she served at Main Justice as chief of staff and senior counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Policy. Ms. Nealy Cox also previously worked at Stroz Friedberg, a cybersecurity and investigations consulting firm. Ms. Nealy Cox clerked for the Honorable Henry A. Politz, when he served as Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and the Honorable Barefoot Sanders, United States District Judge in the Northern District of Texas. She received a B.B.A in finance from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

The Senators recommended Ms. Nealy Cox to President Trump following an extensive review and interview process of the candidate pool by the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC). Sen. Cruz and Sen. Cornyn established the FJEC, a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas, to help identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial and U.S attorney vacancies. The panel reviewed applications, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations to the Senators, who interviewed individuals before making their recommendations to the President.