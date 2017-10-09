Sen. Dawn Buckingham: On TCEQ Public Comment Period Extension for Permit # 148112

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – To my constituents in Senate District 24 I hear you. Many of you in the Marble Falls and surrounding areas have voiced your concerns and frustrations about a proposed rock crushing permit request and an inability, in some cases, to get your questions answered. That’s why I reached out to the regulatory agency involved on your behalf demanding more transparency.

As a result, I am pleased that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has agreed to extend the October 9 public comment deadline for a proposed Air Quality Standard Permit in Burnet County for an additional three weeks, until October 31.

This significant opportunity for concerned constituents in Senate District 24 to make their voices heard resulted from a meeting I had with top officials of TCEQ Thursday October 5, informing them of several concerns voiced to my office about Asphalt Inc., LLC, Rock Crushing Plant TCEQ Air Quality Standard Permit # 148112.

According to state law no elected official has the authority to stop the granting of this permit if all requirements are met. However, I made it clear to TCEQ that my office is closely monitoring the regulatory process to make sure that every permit requirement is being met, and that I will continue advocating on the concerns of our constituents to make sure they are heard on all appropriate issues such as health, safety and transportation.

In addition, TCEQ has agree to hold an informational meeting on this issue to answer questions October 26 at 7 pm, at the Lakeside Pavillion, 307 Buena Vista, in Marble Falls.