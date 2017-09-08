Senate Passes $15 Billion in New Disaster Aid 

‘These [funds] will be available to Texas families that, like the woman I met in Meyerland, are removing the rugs, the furniture, and rebuilding the very walls of their home.’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today the U.S. Senate passed legislation 80-17 to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling through December, including $15.25 billion in new disaster relief funding available for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) urged his colleagues to keep Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey in mind ahead of the vote. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video of his remarks can be found here.

“It’s hard to believe, but not even two weeks have passed since the storm first tore through our towns great and small. And of course, communities are still reeling from the devastation.” “The fourth-largest city in the country is known for energy, and that’s what we here in Washington must devote to ensuring that aid is expedited.” “These [funds] will be available to Texas families that, like the woman I met in Meyerland, are removing the rugs, the furniture, and rebuilding the very walls of their home.” “I hope my colleagues will keep in mind the scope of this catastrophe and deliver this funding to those whom Harvey has caused much more than just dollars.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.