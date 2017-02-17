Schwertner: Today We Took Important 1st Step Ending Sale of Fetal Tissue

Pro-Life Texas Senators fight to Protect Dignity of the Unborn

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “To me, the idea that anyone would seek to profit from the sale of fetal tissue is beyond abhorrent, it’s just evil,” said Texas Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services and author of Senate Bill 8.

“Today, we took an important first step in ending the sale of fetal tissue once and for all and outlawing the barbaric practice of partial-birth abortion in state law,” Schwertner said.

The Senate Committee on Health & Human Services heard initial public testimony on three pro-life legislative proposals Wednesday:

If passed, SB 8 would ban both partial-birth abortion and the sale of human fetal tissue, while SB 258 would ensure that human fetal remains are properly and respectfully disposed. SB 415 would ban a controversial abortion procedure wherein fetal death is rendered by dismembering a living fetus in the womb.

While presenting Senate Bill 258, author Don Huffines (left, R-Dallas) testified,

“The moral and ethical future of Texas depends on affording respect and dignity to the remains of unborn children. “Texas owes these innocent lives a proper and respectful burial or cremation, rather than disposing of their remains in a sewer or landfill.”

During the hearing, committee members Konni Burton (R-Colleyville), Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway), and Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) actively engaged in the process, stating their strong opposition to partial-birth and dismemberment abortions, and their substantial concerns regarding the treatment and disposition of fetal remains.

“Dismemberment abortion is a truly unconscionable procedure that I believe, if the mom was informed about, she wouldn’t do it,” said Senate Bill 415 author Senator Charles Perry (right, R-Lubbock).

“They literally go in and take a baby apart in the womb. We’re just better than that as a society. That is what this bill is targeting, it’s restricting the use of the dismemberment process.”

“I’m grateful to the members of the committee and the members of the public for conducting a thoughtful, respectful, and orderly hearing today on the important issues surrounding the protection and dignity of innocent human life,” said Schwertner.

The Senate Committee on Health & Human Services is expected to send Senate Bills 8, 258 and 415 to the floor of the Texas Senate in the weeks ahead.