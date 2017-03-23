Sen. Lois Kolkhorst Talks: The Texas Privacy Act’s True Intent (the Bathroom Bill)

“This is a women’s rights issue, and I think we’re putting into statute what the Texas people expect.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “I’ve had so many women tell me, ‘I lock the door when I go to the bathroom in my own house. I don’t even want my husband in the bathroom when I’m in the bathroom,'” State Senator Lois Kolkhorst tells Insider’s Jim Cardle.

“Again, we’re talking about intimate spaces, and I think its really important that we create boundaries. And these are boundaries have been long, long accepted throughout our history,” said Kolkhorst, author of the SB 6 Texas Privacy Act that was debated in the Texas Senate last week under the guise of being a “Bathroom Bill”.

Senator Kolkhorst has some thoughts on why the bill is important for Texas women & schoolchildren, that may surprise you.

“Remember, on May 13, 2016 the Obama Administration, through the Department of justice, issued a letter that very specifically lays out that gender identity is something that’s internalized. I had another Senator say to me the other day, ‘I wish that May 13, 2016 letter had never been issued, because School Districts were doing a really good job of handling this on a case-by-case basis,'” said Kolkhorst.

“But it pushed too far, and brought it into our realm (at the state level.) When that letter was rescinded by the Trump Administration, it said that this issue is a state’s issue now. States handle education and local issues now.

“Republicans, way into the high 70% range support keeping men out of women’s bathrooms. Democrats by over 50%, African-Americans above 70%, Hispanics over 60%, all the demographics support this bill,” Kolkhorst said.