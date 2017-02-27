Sen. Cruz Visits with Texas Military Leaders and Job Creators

Receives briefing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and attends panel discussion with the Best Southwest Partnership in Dallas

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– (DALLAS, Texas) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today made stops in Fort Worth and Dallas to visit with Texas military leaders and job creators. At the first stop, Sen. Cruz received a briefing and base update from the leadership of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, which was recently selected by the U.S. Air Force to receive the first Air Force Reserve F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit the new home of the first F-35’s and meet the extraordinary leaders here at NAS JRB Fort Worth,” said Sen. Cruz. “The men and women of NAS JRB are true professionals, and today I witnessed firsthand the tremendous value that this base and the local community offer to our nation’s defense.”

Later in the day, Sen. Cruz attended a panel discussion in Dallas with the Best Southwest Partnership, a group of Southwest Dallas County business owners and executives. At the panel, Sen. Cruz discussed opportunities to expand economic growth and job creation in Dallas County with tax reform and regulatory reform that reduces the federal burden on job creators.

Cruz continued: “The business leaders and executives from the Best Southwest Partnership are working hard to expand economic opportunities in their communities, and I intend to keep working to ensure the federal government gets out of their way. I am greatly encouraged by the work the new administration has undertaken, along with Congress, to roll back harmful regulations that will allow us to ignite economic growth. There is even more we can do with tax reform that will finally get government off the backs of job creators and working people in Texas. I was grateful for the valuable time these business leaders shared with me today and I will continue to fight for opportunities for upward mobility for hardworking Texans.”