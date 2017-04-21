Sen. Cruz Visits with San Antonio Manufacturers and Business Leaders

Tours Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas facility and participates in roundtable discussion with the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– SAN ANTONIO, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) toured the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas plant and met with executives and employees, where he discussed his efforts to reduce the burden of federal regulations on manufacturers. Later in the day, Sen. Cruz attended a San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce roundtable discussion where he participated in a Q&A session with attendees, and discussed his efforts to create more good-paying jobs and expand opportunities for all Texans statewide.

At Toyota, Sen. Cruz said: “It was an honor to visit the hardworking men and women here at Toyota,” Sen. Cruz said. “Toyota is yet another example of Texas’ amazing economic success story. For more than 10 years, y’all have been producing Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma pickups here, and if you drive around our state for just a little while, I think most folks can understand pretty clearly why you decided to produce your pickup trucks here in Texas. As Texans, we know the power of free enterprise and the economic growth that we can create when we get the government off the backs of the job creators and the working men and women of our state. Thank you for your leadership, and the hard work that each of you do here.”

At the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber roundtable, Sen. Cruz said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to visit with each of you here in San Antonio,” Sen. Cruz said. “No country in the world offers the same opportunity to succeed, to live in freedom and achieve your dreams like the United States of America. I want to thank each of you for your leadership, here in the Hispanic Chamber, fighting for jobs, growth and opportunity. I’m optimistic about what we can do to help ensure every American has the opportunity to achieve the American dream.”

