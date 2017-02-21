Sen. Cruz Visits Permian Basin Energy Producers

Tours XTO Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources Facilities

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– (MIDLAND, Texas) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today visited XTO Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources facilities to get a firsthand look at energy development activities in the Permian Basin region. He also had lunch with several community and business leaders to hear their concerns and learn their ideas on what can be done Washington to better enable them to bring more opportunity to the communities in which they serve and operate.

“The people and businesses in the Permian Basin are a crucial to the economic strength of our state. While the energy industry in Texas has been impacted by the recent downturn in oil prices, we are beginning to see a robust recovery. That is a testament to the strong work ethic of Texans and the efforts our state has made to keep regulations to a minimum and empower those with new technology and innovative ideas to enter the marketplace,” Sen. Cruz said. “While Texas continues to serve as a model for the success of restrained regulations, I am committed to applying those same principles in Washington’s approach. Thankfully we have a new administration that has shown it understands the value of removing regulatory barriers and has already taken steps to unleash the potential of our energy industry. I look forward to working with them and with my fellow Texans to see our energy resources utilized to their full potential, for the benefit of Texans all over our state.”

At XTO Energy, Sen. Cruz toured a drilling rig and observed fracking operations. At Pioneer Natural Resources, he toured a water reclamation plant and some of Pioneer’s nearby ponds.

Photos and video footage of Sen. Cruz’s tours may be viewed here.