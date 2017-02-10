Sen. Cruz: Sen. Sessions Will Restore Rule of Law

Releases statement upon Sessions Senate confirmation

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement in support of Sen. Jeff Sessions, today confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the next U.S. Attorney General:

“The confirmation of Sen. Sessions to be the 84th Attorney General of the United States is wonderful news for those who revere the rule of law. Sen. Sessions has impressive credentials, and having worked alongside him on both the Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, I have witnessed firsthand his steadfast integrity, his passion for the rule of law and law enforcement, and the profound mutual respect and admiration that exists between him and our men and women in blue.

“Jeff Sessions has led a remarkable career representing the people of Alabama, and he is undoubtedly well suited to serve the American people as the next U.S. Attorney General. I look forward to working with him as he takes on this new role and restores integrity to the leadership of the Department of Justice.”