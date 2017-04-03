Sen. Cruz Praises Coast Guard for Advancing Presidio International Rail Bridge Permit Process

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement praising the U.S. Coast Guard for advancing Texas’ Presidio International Rail Bridge permit process after urging action in a Senate Commerce Committee hearing last week.

Sen. Cruz’s exchange with the U.S. Coast Guard in the hearing may be viewed here.

“Reconstruction of the Presidio International Rail Bridge is an important project to the State of Texas,” Sen. Cruz said. “After burning to the ground in February of 2008, the Texas Department of Transportation developed plans with the Army Corp of Engineers for reconstruction – however the project was delayed due to bureaucratic red tape. I urged the Coast Guard to work with my office in expediting the reconstruction permit of the bridge – and I am grateful that they have moved the process forward by issuing a 30-day notice for permit approval.”

Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin III thanked Sen. Cruz for urging the Coast Guard to move forward with the reconstruction permit at the beginning of the Texas Department of Transportation Commission meeting this week.

“We are extremely grateful to Senator Ted Cruz for his swift action in speaking directly to Coast Guard Commandant, Admiral Paul Zukunft, to rectify the delays in our permit for the South Orient Rail Bridge,” Commissioner Austin said. “We look forward to seeing the process move forward and in continuing to work with Senator Cruz on behalf of Texans.”