Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on NAS JRB Fort Worth Receiving the First F-35s

“This morning, the United States Air Force informed me that NAS JRB Fort Worth has been selected to receive the first Air Force Reserve F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. After a highly competitive process, the USAF picked the 301st Fighter Wing to be the first Air Force Reserve unit to transition into the fifth-generation aircraft. I am greatly pleased that the Air Force recognized what we in Texas already knew: that NAS JRB Fort Worth and the local community offer exceptional value to the United States Air Force. “This selection is a true testament to the professionalism of the Airmen in the 301st Fighter Wing, the leadership at NAS JRB Fort Worth, the commitment of local Fort Worth leadership, as well as the unparalleled support for the military from the State of Texas.”