Sen. Cruz Issues Statement In Support of the Nomination of David Friedman As U.S. Ambassador to Israel

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement in support of President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman:

“I strongly support David Friedman to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel and commend President Trump for nominating Mr. Friedman to this position.

“Israel is one of America’s closest and strongest allies in the world. David Friedman is dedicated to restoring and strengthening our critically important alliance with Israel that provides enormous benefits for our two countries. He recognizes the U.S. must firmly stand with Israel against those that threaten the existence and security of both our countries, and combat efforts to delegitimize Israel, such as biased resolutions at the United Nations and the discriminatory Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction (BDS) movement. His leadership will bring exceptional moral clarity to such an important position during a pivotal time of immense and growing instability in the Middle East.

“I congratulate Mr. Friedman on being approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and urge my Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support him during his vote on the Senate floor.”