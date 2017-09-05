Sen. Cruz: ‘In the Face of a Catastrophic Storm, We’ve Seen Texans Come Together’

Discusses ongoing rescue and recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey with KTSA’s Jack Riccardi

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – (HOUSTON, Texas) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today joined KTSA’s Jack Riccardi Show in San Antonio and discussed the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Sen. Cruz highlighted the unity and support demonstrated within the affected areas, throughout the state and across the nation:

“In the face of a catastrophic storm, we’ve seen Texans come together,” Sen. Cruz said. “We’ve seen incredible heroes, police officers, firefighters, EMS, Coast Guardsmen, National Guardsmen, and ordinary Texans. Hundreds on hundreds of ordinary Texans, men and women answering the call who had a private boat who said ‘I’m going to go rescue my friends and neighbors.’ As difficult as this has been for our state to go through, it has at the same time been powerfully inspiring to see the heroism and unity amongst Texans.” Sen. Cruz continued, “We began by focusing resources on priority one, which is saving lives and putting first responders in a position to get people out of harm’s way. The next step is rebuilding, and rebuilding is going to take a significant amount of time. FEMA and the federal government are going to play a critical part in that. The coordination between the federal government, the state government, and the county and local government is better than I’ve ever seen. And we’re going to need that going forward for the recovery and rebuilding.”