Sen. Cruz Discusses Job Growth, Support for Agriculture in Amarillo & Lubbock

West Texas tour heads to Amarillo’s Sage Oil Vac and Lubbock’s Farmers Cooperative Compress

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – LUBBOCK, Texas — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today toured Sage Oil Vac in Amarillo, where he held a roundtable discussion with employees, local community leaders and elected officials. Following his visit in Amarillo, Sen. Cruz visited with members of Farmers Cooperative Compress in Lubbock.

In Amarillo, Sen. Cruz discussed his focus on reducing unnecessary regulations so that Texas businesses can thrive.

“It’s an honor to visit the incredible men and women here at Sage Oil Vac, and to be joined by the dedicated community leaders of Amarillo,” Sen. Cruz said. “Everywhere I travel in Texas, the mandate is clear that in Washington we should be focusing on policies that encourage the creation of good-paying jobs, rising wages and expanded economic opportunity. And that continues to be my number-one priority in the Senate. We must continue our efforts to get government off the backs of the job creators and the hardworking men and women of this state so that Texas businesses can grow, innovate, and prosper.”

In Lubbock, Sen. Cruz emphasized the importance of agriculture to the Texas economy.

“It’s a pleasure to be in Lubbock and visiting with Texas farmers and ranchers and agricultural leaders,” Sen. Cruz said. “Here in Texas, we know it’s the individual, not the government that creates economic opportunity and prosperity. And reducing the federal regulatory burdens placed on small businesses, entrepreneurs and farmers remains a top priority of mine. I am incredibly thankful for Texas farmers, whose hard work helps feed, clothe, and supply our state, our nation and the world.”

