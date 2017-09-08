Sen. Cruz Details Resources Available for Texans Affected by Hurricane Harvey with FEMA Officials

‘All Across Texas We Are Standing United’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Hannes from FEMA and Michael Flores from the U.S. Small Business Administration at the George R. Brown Convention Center to discuss relief and recovery resources for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“All across Texas we are standing together, we are standing united,” Sen. Cruz said. “Millions of prayers are lifting us up. As I’ve visited with people who have been impacted by the storm that is one message I have tried to give of encouragement. You are not alone. You may have lost some possessions, you may have lost everything, but you are not alone you are being lifted up by the prayers of millions of Texans, millions of Americans. We are standing with you and Texas is going to rebuild, we are going to rebuild even stronger.”

Below is a complete list of the disaster resources discussed:

For more information on federal resources available for individuals and businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey, visit:

DisasterAssistance.gov

FEMA.gov

SBA.gov/disaster

For more information on how to access Social Security resources during severe weather, visit:

SSA.gov

For more information on state resources for individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey, visit:

TXDMV.gov/Harvey

Gov.Texas.gov/hurricane

For other helpful resources, visit:

RedCross.org

SalvationArmyUSA.org

