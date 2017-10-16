CRUZ: Decertifying Iran Compliance Is Right 1st Step

Praises the Trump Administration’s determination to withhold certification of Iran deal and designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terror organization

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today praised President Trump’s decision to decertify Iran’s compliance under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA) and designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for its material support to terrorism, pursuant to Executive Order 13224:

“President Trump has rightly determined that U.S. sanctions relief for Iran is not in the national security interests of America, nor is it appropriate or proportionate to the measures taken by Iran to terminate its illicit nuclear weapons program. Iran has continued to carry out activities to advance their nuclear ambitions and destabilize the region through terror-finance operations.

“I am also encouraged the Administration has chosen to designate the IRGC in its entirety for their support of acts of international terrorism, and involvement in the ballistic missile program. Targeting the IRGC as a whole will significantly aid in countering illicit financing sources that subsidize Iran’s regional aggression.

“Decertification is the right first step. Both the Administration and Congress should consider following this measure with the re-imposition of sanctions. We should use every tool at our disposal: economic, diplomatic, and if necessary, military, to ensure that the Ayatollah never obtains a nuclear weapon.”