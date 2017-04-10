Sen. Cruz: America’s Leadership in Space Begins in Texas

Tours Atec, Inc. facility in Stafford

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– (STAFFORD, Texas) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today visited the Atec, Inc. facility in Stafford to get a firsthand look at the NASA and DoD subcontractor, and discuss his efforts to advance the manned exploration of space, including the bipartisan Cruz-Nelson NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017, which was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump. He also visited with executives and employees to hear their concerns and listen to their ideas on what can be done in Washington to advance the growth of Texas’ space industry and further expand America’s leadership in space exploration.

“For 65 years, you have been building this operation from the ground up, and are now playing a critical role in our nation’s space programs, including the International Space Station, Orion, and our mission to Mars,” Sen. Cruz said. “I congratulate you on winning the NASA National Subcontractor of the Year Award for 2016 … it’s clear from my tour of your operation that Texas’ leadership in space exploration begins in the conference rooms and factory floors of operations like yours. You are making Texas and our nation proud.”

Atec, Inc., a small business headquartered in the Southwest region of Houston for more than 64 years, was named 2016 NASA-JSC Subcontractor of the Year for supporting the space program. A critical supplier to Aerojet Rocketdyne on the RL10 upper stage engine, Atec has supplied 500 cryogenic fuel valves supporting 130 successful launches. Atec has been recently awarded a contract to provide valves for the RS25 and AR-1 main engines for the Space Launch System rocket.

