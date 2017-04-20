Sen. Buckingham: “It’s Important Our Congressional Delegation Hears from the Texas Legislature”

Buckingham’s SCR 1 & SB 1376 Pass Texas Senate

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “I am proud that the Senate has approved my Senate Concurrent Resolution 1, which is co-authored by every Republican in the Senate. This is the first piece of legislation I filed after being elected, and I believe it’s critical that those who have called for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act for so many years deliver on their promise,” said State Senator Dawn Buckingham after her effort was approved by the Texas Senate.

“It is important that our state’s Congressional Delegation hear from the Texas Legislature that we support efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and that the status quo is unacceptable,” said Buckingham.

The Senate has also passed Senator Buckingham’s Senate Bill 1376, which will create a Joint Interim Committee to study the effects that changes to federal healthcare laws, regulations, and requirements will have on Texas.

“The Texas Senate has approved two pieces of legislation I filed relating to healthcare reform in our nation. I have been passionate about healthcare reform since before I ran for office, and I recently shared these concerns with President Trump and his staff during a meeting at the White House.

“I am confident that our nation’s healthcare system will experience reform over the next two years, and this committee will provide a roadmap for any necessary response by our state in the 86th legislature in 2019,” Buckingham said.